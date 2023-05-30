Kardashian, Andrew Tate and Bill Cosby

What can you expect from Telefacts Summer 2023? Starting tonight – Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – you can watch interesting reports every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:35 pm on VTM till the end of summer vacations. For example, we will learn more about The Kardashians, Andrew Tate and Bill Cosby in the near future.

Telefacts Summer 2023

Telefacts Summer 2023 viewers can expect a good mix of strong stories from overseas, such as Visiting Andrew Tate: Controversial Influencer and Dangerous Misogynist, Sex Case Against Comedian Bill Cosby (Then I guess: we need to talk about Cosby). ), Ordered Murder (reminds me of The Hunt for the Mocro Mafia), The World’s Most Luxurious Vacation Destinations and Rosewood São Paulo, from maternity hospital to luxury hotel. Birgit van Mol begins with Diptych: The Kardashians, The Search for Fame and Fortune on Tuesday 30 May and Thursday 1 June 2023.

birgit van mol

Birgit Van Mol: “We also want to provide quality documentaries with telefacts in the summer. I can venture to say that this year’s topics are even more diverse than in previous years. For example, Andrew Tate*, There’s a documentary about an alleged human trafficker and rapist, we zoom in on the trial against Bill Cosby*, we start with a diptych about The Kardashians* and we see a documentary about a dark web site where you can make money. Get paid to kill someone. And of course there are some more exclusive summer reports too, like repos about tourism, pure luxury hotels, the most extravagant yachts and the people who made a big difference. sell their homes to travel the world with Camper – their new home on wheels.

Birgit van Mol created the podcast The Holiday House.

view telefacts

All Telefacts Summer broadcasts can also be viewed live and later on VTM Go. How you can do it from the Netherlands, you can read here: Flemish TV: VRT Max, GoPlay, VTM Go, Watch Streamz in the Netherlands.

The Kardashians: The Pursuit of Fame and Fortune

The Kardashians are world famous: Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall, and their mother Kris Jenner. Everyone knows him. So the ladies have done everything they can to create their own Hollywood fairy tale. Kim wanted to be famous at all costs and specially hired Shiraz Hasan, a media strategist. With him and all his companions, he watched each step carefully.

keeping up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian* started out in the shadow of another celebrity, Paris Hilton, but has gone on to become one of the most followed women on Instagram herself. He turned a leaked sex tape into an opportunity. This helped the family get their own reality series: Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Rumors are still rife that Kim herself leaked the video in order to grab headlines. She was married twice and advertised everything that you can advertise: from credit cards and makeup to supermarkets and trainers. By Kim Kardashian’s own admission, the star owes a lot to her mother, Kris Jenner*. She will be the mastermind behind her daughter as a brand.

Telefacts Summer: The Kardashians

Telefacts Summer takes you two episodes into the Kardashian story. Close friends reveal how an entire family became famous and wealthy in such a short time and what it took them to write their own Hollywood story. Reports about The Kardashians can be found in Telefacts Zomer on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

