Kardashian family in shock: Kris Jenner’s sister Karen dies at 65

According to information received from, the Kardashian family is going through a very painful moment. tmzKris Jenner’s only sister, Karen Houghton, has reportedly died at the age of 65. A disappearance that Kim Kardashian’s mother is apparently experiencing very badly.

As is often the case, the Kardashian family made the front pages of the American celebrity press on Wednesday, March 20. But this time, it’s not for a sulfur affair Another love story of Kim KardashianShe is rumored to be in a relationship with American footballer Odell Beckham Jr. This time the situation is even more tragic: tmz Announced the death of Karen Haughton, sister of Mom of the clan, Kris Jenner, The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said emergency services received a call around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, March 18.

Although they reached the site early, Emergency services were unable to do anything to save Kourtney’s aunts, Kim, Khloe, Robert, Kendall and Kylie, At this time, the exact circumstances of Karen Haughton’s death have not been determined. It’s Still Very Likely That Kris Jenner’s Sister Died, According to Preliminary Police Findings “natural causes”,

Kris Jenner: Who was her sister Karen?

Karen Houghton was the only sister of Kris Jenner, both of which are the fruit of love between MJ and Robert Haughton. She was born in 1958, three years after Kim Kardashian’s famous mother. they both grew up together in San Diego, California, with his mother, who divorced his father. According to several sources who believed tmzkris jenner will be Troubled by sister’s disappearance, Corey Gamble’s partner will also be very worried about his mother MJ, who is dealing with the tragic loss of a child.

Kris Jenner pays tribute to her sister Karen

In this very difficult time, The entire clan must have come together to overcome the grief. Kris Jenner, for her part, paid tribute to her sister in a long message posted on Instagram. ,It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I announce this My sister Karen died unexpectedly yesterday, My heart hurts for my mother MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God will guide us through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, most sensitive and sensitive and so much fun“, she notably wrote, in the caption of a photo of her sister.