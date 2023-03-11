Kardashian Family Might Miss Met Gala For First Time, Says Website | TV & Celebrities

1 of 3 Kardashian family would be off the Met Gala 2023 guest list – Photo: Reuters Kardashian family would be out of the guest list of the Met Gala 2023 – Photo: Reuters

The Met Gala may not have the beauty of the Kardashian-Jenner family in the traditional event that takes place in New York City, United States, this year.

According to information from a source linked to Page Six, the decision would have come from the head of Vogue, Anna Wintour, after the entire family of reality show stars appeared en masse for the first time in 2022. Wintour would be “repressing” the guest list.

When contacted by Page Six, Vogue declined to comment on the event’s guest list, while a source linked to the Kardashian-Jenner clan says it’s not true that the family is out of the hot list.

kim kardashian attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2013 with her then-husband Kanye West while she was pregnant with her first child – and has since become a Met Gala attraction.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Met Gala 2013 — Photo: Reuters

She tweeted in 2019 reminiscing about her first time at the event nearly a decade ago: “I didn’t know anybody (and) I’m pretty sure nobody wanted me there.” She added that after the event, for which she made her own lipstick, “I went home (and) cried from self-doubt.”

Since then, she’s always been known for rocking the event by Givenchy, Lanvin, Roberto Cavalli, Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Balenciaga – plus a vintage Marilyn Monroe number from 1962.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022 — Photo: Reuters

But her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian only attended the event for the first time last year – and it marked the first time the whole family has been on the red carpet together, including matriarch Kris and successful sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.