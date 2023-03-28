Kardashian’s ex reveals removal of ‘demonic’ tattoo after conversion | celebrities

1 of 6 Blac Chyna showed the removal of a tattoo with a ‘demonic’ theme – Photo: reproduction / Instagram Blac Chyna showed the removal of a ‘demonic’ themed tattoo – Photo: playback/Instagram

You may have never heard of Angela White, but this is the real name of the world-renowned model Blac Chyna, famous for appearing on the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ when she was married to Robert, Kim’s brother, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s half-brother.

In a surprising turn, the former stripper, singer and now businesswoman decided to leave the past behind, dissolving all types of fillers she had on her face and removing silicone prostheses that inflated her curves in her breasts and butt. And now she’s gone further, erasing a tattoo she considers ‘demonic’ (check out the video at the end of the text).

“I just don’t want anything negative or demonic in my body anymore,” she shared on her networks. “When I first got the tattoo, that’s not what it meant to me,” she added, without elaborating. “I just don’t want anything negative or demonic in my body anymore,” said the model, who converted to a new religion. “So you know I have this Baphomet tattoo. (It) has to come off,” she said, “I’m not going to have any Marks of the Beast or anything like that.”

Sharing that she was “so excited to get this tattoo removed”, her first video showed her getting her car fixed with children Dream and King Cairo. “On my way to Las Vegas to get this Baphomet tattoo removed,” she captioned the post, “I’m releasing all the negative energy that’s been holding me back.”

In the caption of a video showing the clinic where the tattoos will be removed, she wrote: “Thank you God for saving me. 🙏🏽 Removing this Baphomet tattoo,” she captioned the post, “I’m sending all this energy back to the owner”. She also pointed out Baphomet’s link to the occult and Satanism, while stating that the deity’s goals are “to create and spread chaos, to abuse and torment its victims”.

In addition to the Baphomet tattoo, she also had two smaller marks reading “Jay” and “Stevenson” removed. Jay presumably was a tribute to ex-boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, while Stevenson is the last name of ex Tyga.