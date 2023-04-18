Karen Bachini detonates Virginia-based WePink lipstick and new war begins

karen Bachini strikes again! This time the blogger decided to evaluate the new lipstick from WePink, a brand of Virginiaand did not skimp on criticism.

It is worth mentioning that Karen is a professional makeup artist and very well known in the field, and makes videos reacting to several products from numerous brands, not just Virginia.

Read more: Virginia embroiled in controversy

In the analysis, Karen says that the lipstick is very pigmented, but she didn’t think the end result was pretty: “Very sticky (…) I thought the color was beautiful. I’m waiting for it to dry. It emphasizes the fine lines a lot. It wasn’t pretty.”

After the publication, the names of Karen and Virgínia ended up in the “Most commented topics in Brazil on Twitter”, and several netizens joked about the situation.

I’m PISTOL for anyone who says that Karen is chasing virginia now, the cat has already complained about Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Mari Maria, Boca Rosa… but the poor thing is always persecuted especially poor thing Please be patient https://t.co/8pjT63aMhF— lorena 🎸 (@dearloreena) April 18, 2023

This isn’t the first Virginia makeup that Karen has reviewed. Recently, the blogger analyzed WePink’s foundation and detonated absolutely all the benefits of the product proposed by Zé Felipe’s wife.

The video went viral on social media and Karen became a real reference when talking about Virginia releases, which are no longer well regarded in the market due to the steep price and poor functionality.

