FT Antwerp failed to enforce the third play-off match at top favorites RSC Anderlecht. Dead Sinjoren, who missed no less than six basic players, have now lost 8-3 after last Friday’s 1-5 defeat. Antwerp partially escaped a dreary thrashing by Ahmed Sabbati as after an underwhelming first half (7-2) with too many personal mistakes, things got better after the break.

Coach Karim Bachar: “As a player you always want to win. It’s no fun to lose with these numbers. But I’m proud of what the players did today given the conditions. They showed the right mindset, kept fighting, finished Unfortunately, it was not enough to make life miserable for this Anderlecht. We are vice champions for the second year in a row. The highest possible. This is the harsh reality we have to live with. This RSCA is too much for this competition is big.”

Captain Ahmed Sabbati wholeheartedly supported the latter opinion. “We are the best among the rest. It’s a two-paced contest where one team looks to split. Today we can hardly blame ourselves. We did our best, maybe made a few too many individual mistakes that made them play in one seat too early, but that was about it. A full Antwerp would probably have caused more resistance, but it would also have been very difficult to win against this well-oiled machine.” (mabe)