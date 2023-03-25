Karmine Corp would release two players after failing to reach the playoffs

the league French (LFL) has once again shown itself to be as competitive as it has been in recent years. However, this year’s equality has resulted in a surprising result: with Karmine Corp missing the playoffs. For the first time in history, the organization of Kamel Kebir «kameto» He has had a negative record that prevents him from fighting for the championship title as in the last two years. For this reason, the organization would already be considering changes in the squad.

As Alejandro Gomis has advanced «anonymity«, journalist from Blix, Karmine Corp would release Muhammed Hasan Şentürk «Kaori» and Alexandru Kolozsvari «whiteinn». The bot lane de KCorp would put an end to the French organization after only one season and coming from teams with success. Kaori left the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) after replacing Kyle Sakamaki «danny» in Evil Geniuses and even play internationally in worlds. Instead, whiteinn landed in the ranks of the French team after proclaiming themselves champion of the Super League with Team Heretics.

Karmine Corp’s changes would only come at the bottom of Summoner’s Rift. The French entity would keep Duncan Marquet”Skeanz«, French jungler who has spent most of his career in the LFL and has played games in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) with Team Vitality. However, KCorp would keep the core of Lucas Simon-Meslet “Cabochard” and Lucas Fayard “SAKEN”players with whom he has achieved the recognized EMEA Masters of the club

Karmine Corp evaluates Targamas option

As has been advanced anonymously, one of the options that Karmine Corp is evaluating is the return of Raphaël Crabbé «Targamas». The Belgian player was replaced in the starting five of Excel Esports by Dino Tot «LIMIT» after failing to pass the first phase of the LEC. Targamas was the first change that Excel made to its template, since Vicent Berrié was later sent to the medium «Vetheo» to the bench. However, Gomis states that “nothing has been decided yet and it would only be an option.”

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.