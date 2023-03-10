Karol G and Shakira: “TQG” makes history by scoring 100 million streams on Spotify

A partnership of millions – literally! Karol G has plenty of reason to celebrate since the album “Mañana Will Be Beautiful” reached digital platforms. And among the most outstanding tracks is “TQG”on a feat powerful with Shakira. So much so that the song, in addition to to do story on youtubeconquered a grand featthis Thursday (9), at Spotify.

Is that the track became the Fastest female partner to pass 100 million streams on the audio platform. The success is such that in the last 24 hours alone, the collaboration added up to more than 7.94 million plays, giving the singers the position of number #2 in the global ranking of the music application. “Die For You”in The Weeknd It is Ariana Grande took the #1.

The track’s reception was so positive that it’s breaking records. On the 28th of February, the clip of the partnership already accounted for more than 100 million views on YouTube, also becoming the fastest female Latin artist collaboration to reach the milestone on the platform! This Thursday (9), production already accounts for incredible 184 million views. You can warn that it’s a hit!

the video of “TQG” was released along with the album, on the 24th, requiring only four days to reach the triple digits of millions. This even marks the best peak of the song on the audio platform, which debuted at #3. The track has also been performing very well in different countries.

.@karolg and @Shakira‘s “TQG” has now surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. Fastest Latin female collaboration to reach this milestone. pic.twitter.com/myGEomjWeQ — chart data (@chartdata) February 28, 2023

At Colombiacountry of singers, “TQG” it’s at #1just like us U.S, at #6. At the Brazilthe track is at #115. Karol G It is a true phenomenon! Celebrating the launch of “Mañana Will Be Beautiful“the singer won two of the best debuts of the week on Spotify.

It’s just the Colombian story reached the top of the global albums and singles chart of the audio platform. According to data tracked between the 24th and 26th of February, the Latin muse showed her power of reach by placing the album at #1 on the Global Debut Top Albums.

All of this, of course, thanks to the great reception of the long awaited album. “Mañana Will Be Beautiful”, released last Friday (24). If that wasn’t enough, the immense success of the track “TQG”, Karol’s partnership with Shakira, which debuted directly in the Top 3 of Spotify Globalhad nothing less than the best debut of the week when it comes to a single.

With that, the track debuted straight at number 1 on the Global Debut Top Songs. In addition, the singer also scored seven other tracks in the Top 10. It’s Latin domination!

In the ranking, taking out the eight tracks from the “Morning Will Be Beautiful”, appear in the list is the remix song “Die For You”in The Weeknd It is Ariana Grandein #2, and “Storm”in gorillaz It is Bad Bunnywhich come in at number 3. A top 10 with strong Latin representation.