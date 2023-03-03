Karrigan Reveals Her CS:GO Dream Team

The IEM Katowice 2023 is taking center stage in recent weeks, but still there is time to have fun. While the competition shines, the ESL takes advantage of having multiple figures from the CS:GO to implement a rather curious and fun dynamic. The people of ESL have brought to light a video where some of the protagonists of this IEM Katowice 2023 form your dream team. Without limit, the players had to choose a dream line-up, which is often referred to as dream team. One of the most surprising is Finn Andersen “karrigan«, who formed a dream team from CS:GO very interesting.

The intelligence of Karrigan It doesn’t just shine within the servers, it seems that the Dane is a genius in every way. He IGL of FaZe Clan was part of an ESL activity and took the opportunity to unveil the quintet of his dream team of CS:GO. First of all, the ideal alignment of Karrigan It has interesting detail. Unlike many, Karrigan doesn’t place himself on the team.. The Dane goes beyond the simple question and puts himself in the role of Managing Director of the organization. In its dreams CS:GO team, Karrigan would be the Gerente general to form the next roster.

Karrigan’s CS:GO Dream Team

Without even knowing the logo, name or origin, Karrigan’s organization would have a superlative quintet. He IGL from FaZe takes advantage of the large sum of millions that the slogan grants and goes for everything. The first two players on Karrigan’s team would be Oleksandr Kostyliev.”s1mple» and Mathieu Herbaut «zywoo«. The Dane is not cut a bit in his first elections and would take the two best players today. Yes, an important detail. s1mple would be who has in his hands the AWP. While zywoo would make a change to rifleman on Karrigan’s team.

After spending so much money, Karrigan gives some thought to spending and lowers the price filter. Unlike the other participants, Karrigan think about salaries and so on and that’s why I would bring Kamil Szkaradek”siuhy” as In Game Leader. The Dane would put his team in command at IGL of GamerLegion. siuhy has stood out in recent months after leaving the MOUZ academy to lead GamerLegion to him IEM Rio Major. He IGL promise would have Karrigan’s blessing to take the reins of a multi-star team. On the other hand, Karrigan I would close with two of the best riflers of the world. the captain of FaZe would bring Robin Kool to the ranks of his Dream Team”ropz“, his current partner. Whereas his dream lineup attack would be at the hands of young Mareks Galinskis.”YEKINDAR“, he rifleman more aggressive than Team Liquid.

You can see the Dream Team of Karrigan and other players in the video of ESLCS

Thus, Karrigan would have an incredible lineup, which has caught the attention of the audience. The Dane put a lot of brain into building his team, including the expenses it would cause his management. At this point it is thinkable to see a legend like Karrigan get as far away from CS:GO when hanging up the keyboard and mouse. However, it would not be a surprise to see forming part of the board from one of the clubs he was a part of. He might even dare to form your own organizationhow many legends have made.