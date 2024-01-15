Kate Beckinsale criticizes troll who says her dog Mylf will die after visiting her in hospital

“Both of my fathers are dead, so I guess my mother will be too,” the Underworld star clapped back sarcastically, before sharing how sad this message was in addition to her current struggles.

Kate Beckinsale is clapping back at the troll who claimed her dog would die while she struggles with her health issues.

Rude messages came after Beckinsale, who did this I have been in the hospital Battling a mystery illness, she shared photos of her Pomeranian, Mylf, and her cat, Willow, who visited her while she was in the hospital.

“Her cat died so I guess this dog would do it,” the hater wrote.

Beckinsale shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Both of my dads are dead, so I guess my mom will be dead too, you can say that too. If you really wanted me to don’t see this So you could have removed it. You could have just not talked.”

She continued, “You wanted me to feel pain. I already feel it, in many ways. You don’t think you need to message me again. Please.”



Beckinsale reveals her was in the hospital In a post shared to mark UK Mother’s Day earlier this week.

Photo carousel, showing multiple shots of underworld The actress’ mother also showed off a sick Beckinsale, who was photographed with teary eyes in a hospital bed.

Although she didn’t go into detail about her health condition, Beckinsale and her family have certainly been going through tough times recently, with her stepfather, director Roy Battersby passing away on January 10 after battling two types of cancer. Died of massive stroke. Kate’s mother is also battling stage four cancer. instagram post By Beckinsale. beckinsale too lost my beloved catClive, last June.

Per entertainment tonight Beckinsale is “not well or feeling well” but is “trying her best to take care of herself.”



Beckinsale has previously spoken openly about living with a condition called mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), which she described People May 2023 as “a huge daily struggle”, adding that she could “react badly to hundreds of things.”

According to Healthline, MCAS manifests with symptoms similar to allergies, primarily affecting a person’s skin, nervous system, heart, and gastrointestinal tract. This condition causes mast cells to release large amounts of a substance that triggers reactions.

Their respective posts received a lot of love and support from fans, with one writing, “I pray for your recovery, no matter what you’re going through.”

“Your prayer warriors are always with you and your family! 🙏🙏 Get better soon!! ❤️❤️❤️,” another commented, while another repeated a common message for the star: “Sending you love I hope you get well soon.”