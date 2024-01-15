Kate Beckinsale shares cryptic post from hospital bed as she battles mystery illness

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus exclusive access to select articles and other premium content right from your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Beckinsale gave fans a secret about her hospital stay.

Beckinsale shared a new photo of herself lying in a hospital bed with her cat on Tuesday night. The 50-year-old actress captioned the photo shared on her Instagram Story, “Visitor.”

It is unclear when or why Beckinsale was admitted to the hospital.

Kate Beckinsale reveals hospitalization and shares tearful photos

Kate Beckinsale shared another photo from her hospital bed but gave no details. (Instagram: Kate Beckinsale)

In the original photos shared by Beckinsale, “Underworld” actress She is wearing a hospital gown and has a black bow in her hair. A close-up shot showed tears in his eyes as he lay on a hospital bed.

Other shots included in the Instagram post were photos of Beckinsale’s mother and dogs, along with some video.

Although Beckinsale did not share any details about her hospitalization, she confirmed in a social media post celebrating UK Mother’s Day that she was “sick.”

Kate Beckinsale shared photos of herself in the hospital on social media. (Instagram: Kate Beckinsale)

“Thank you to the people who love us and support us when crisis hits and try to make sure some things are things they aren’t,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram. “And for taking care of our dogs when we can’t, and for inspiring us to remember pleasant things when we can’t.”

“And come and sit with us when we’re sick… and send balloons and check in and lovingly pull us out of the well,” she added. “Thank you for loving us, for the people who do this, and for the wonderful, kind Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for happiness. It is very inspiring and beautiful.”

Kate Beckinsale went straight from the Golden Globes to the hospital to be with her stepfather before he passed away in January. 10. (Getty Images)

Beckinsale made her film debut in 1993 in the film “Much Ado About Nothing” while studying at Oxford University. english actress Roles followed in ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’, ‘Serendipity’ and ‘Pearl Harbor’.

She recently cut her Golden Globes night short after her stepfather was hospitalized. Roy Battersby died in January. After suffering 10 strokes. The British TV director was also battling two types of cancer at the time of his death.

Beckinsale shared photos of herself in a silver Golden Globes gown with her stepfather in January. 9.

Battersby’s funeral was held in London. The director was known for “Inspector Morse,” “A Touch of Frost” and “Between the Lines.”

