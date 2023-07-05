Kate Middleton’s ’80s Mint Green Look at Wimbledon

It should come as no surprise that we meet Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. We’ve seen her on the track before, and now the British princess – old and familiar – shows herself in the stands. For the occasion she chose a very striking outfit: a mint green jacket in the style of the 80s. We tell you everything about the look.

Mint Green 80s Look

Kate recently had the opportunity to fulfill her role as mentor All England Lawn Tennis Club To play a match against tennis legend Roger Federer – which, by the way, went surprisingly well for him. Of course this was not the only thing on the agenda, as yesterday she was accompanied by Roger Federer and his wife Mirka. royalbox To watch the match between Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston. But what do you wear to such a famous tennis tournament? Kate Middleton surprised us all by turning out in a color we could wear — except for a few occasions, like Earthshot Award Prize Haven’t seen it often before.

what did she wear Kate looked totally ’80s in a mint green double-breasted Balmain blazer. The fitted jacket features large shoulder pads, a flashy white lapel and large white buttons. Well, you can never go wrong with a blazer – as Jennifer Lawrence proved recently. Kate paired this statement piece with a white pleated skirt and white pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She completed her look with Shayla knotted pearl earrings, a Cézanne gold cuff bracelet and a white Mulberry Amberley bag.

Curious about her look? You see it below:

curry tangGetty Images