Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Hailey Bieber… the most beautiful fashion watches

Clocks and Stars (4/5) – Minimalist lines, bling dial or caliber with perfect measurements… A review of the favorite watch creation of the supermodels of the 1990s and the star models of today.

Tuesday 15 September 1998. In the heart of New York, at 116 Greene Street in SoHo, the party is in full swing. A little more than a year after his appointment as head of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collection, American Marc Jacobs is celebrating the opening of a trunk maker’s shop in this fashionable neighborhood of Manhattan. Among the guests, Kate Moss: 1992–1994, the American anti-dream, embraces the designer for a photo. On the wrist is “The Twig”, a Tank Française from Cartier, a model that has been a huge success since its launch two years ago. With its sporty look, the metal bracelet integrated into the case and its radical line, it is in line with the minimalist trend of the moment, advocated by designers such as Calvin Klein, Jil Sander, Helmut Lang and Donna Karan.

It’s no surprise that the model adores her, as does her sister, compatriot and friend, supermodel Naomi Campbell, who is also a fan of Tank Francaise and Panthère Vendôme de Cartier. , In the 1990s, most models wore watches », explains Brian Wallner from the Instagram account @dimepiece. If only for reasons of practicality, since smartphones don’t exist, we still turn to our wrists to check the time. But also, and above all, because the watchmaking sector, like perfume, is increasingly favoring fashionable models. In the mid-nineties, Claudia Schiffer epitomized the Chanel era for some commercials celebrating the Premiere, Maitelasse and Mademoiselle watches (the German blonde also three years earlier for the 20th anniversary of the house’s watchmaking icon J12. had returned). Around the same time, in 1995, Cindy Crawford signed with Omega, of which she is still a partner today, now with her daughter Kaia Gerber. , It’s hard to know whether these girls were wearing watches they loved or watches they were contracted ambassadors for.“, continues Brian Wallner.

From slim models to XXL watches

This is not the case with Australian Elle MacPherson, known as “The Body”, who owns men’s Rolex, specifically the Daytona and Sky-Dweller, out of personal interest. Thus began the fashion for men’s watches ahead of their time, which were worn loosely on women’s wrists to “add” a little power. Another top star of the decade, Christie Brinkley, has also never given up her Rolex, the Explorer II. A photo from 1990 immortalizes him as the perfect embodiment of the American cowboy: chambray shirt, faded jeans, hat, huge belt… and big watch.

Kate Moss, steel Cartier Tank Francaise watch on her wrist, embracing designer Marc Jacobs in Manhattan in 1998. getty images



Australian model Elle Macpherson is fond of men’s watches. Right here in New York in 1992. getty images



Years go by and these valuables do not shrink, on the contrary. At the turn of the millennium, the bigger the clock, the better. The XXL model, launched by the American Michael Kors, has enjoyed incredible success among the general public. It is also not uncommon to see jeweler Jacob Arabo’s famous Five Time Zones on red carpets or during fashion evenings. Under the name Jacob & Company, he supplies rap and hip-hop stars with custom necklaces, oversized diamonds and other gem-studded watches. Shaken up the atmosphere previously reserved for knowledgeable and wealthy collectors.

At the time, there was a real predilection to consider these types of models as a way to show that we had style.Brian Wallner recalls. So it is quite “cool” to see the difference between these slim models and these XXL watches Brian Wallner from Instagram account @dimepiece

German model Claudia Schiffer and her Tank de Cartier, signing autographs in 1992. getty images



Naomi Campbell in New York in 1990, wearing Panthère Vendôme de Cartier Ron Galella Collection via Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty



First marketed in 2002 – for $5,500 at the time – its Five Time Zones, in addition to the central hands, presents the times of New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Paris, each separately “enclosed” in four small dials . Colour. In less than a year, this watch has won over the biggest names: Jay-Z, Bono, Pharrell Williams and, in fashion terms, Gisele Bündchen. In May 2002, she also graced the pages of Elle magazine, posing on the wrists of a statuesque Naomi Campbell in matching bikinis – styling was by Carlin Cerf de Dudzilay, photography by Gilles Bensimon. ,At the time, there was a real predilection to consider these types of models as a way to show that we had style.Brian Wallner recalls.So it’s quite “cool” to see the difference between these slim models and these XXL watches.» Over the years, Five Time Zones has become a symbol of success, and a luxurious lifestyle replete with colorful fur coats, Juicy Couture velvet jogging pants and logo-emblazoned apparel.

The clocks have shrunk today

Another time, other customs… Twenty years later, model watches have shrunk to such an extent that across the Atlantic, professionals now speak of “tiny watches” to designate these very thin models, which Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have praised. Influenced by the “Napo Baby” trend (a term that refers to the children of celebrities, whom some accuse of exploiting their parents’ notoriety to achieve their own goals), these young women Particularly fond of Penthier de Cartier and Royal. Oak d’Audemars Piguet for the first, Bagnoire for the second (still from Cartier). Proof that great references in watchmaking remain a safe value even today…”Here the watch is a simple accessory that complements their outfit rather than standing out», analyzes Brian Wallner.

Professionals now speak of “tiny watches” to designate these very nice models admired by Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Brian Wallner from Instagram account @dimepiece

Only Hailey Bieber, the model/influencer/businesswoman who has 50.7 million subscribers on Instagram and wife of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, is doing well in the watchmaking game. By choosing to wear (again) the Nautilus by Patek Philippe, the Lady Datejust by Rolex, but also the Royal Oak (again) by Audemars Piguet in a smaller version, which is often decorated with diamonds, the young lady demonstrates an assertive taste. ,Even if they’re the watches everyone knowsThe dimepiece founder continues.The simple act of picking out small, previously neglected pieces proves that she knows her stuff.» And considering their immense influence among the younger generation, who recognize even the smallest of their outfits, watch manufacturers can thank you!

Kendall Jenner on the streets of Los Angeles in 2023, a Bagnoire de Cartier on her wrist. getty images

