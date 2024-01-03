Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Gigi Hadid… 40 women united on the cover of “Vogue UK”

The British edition of “Vogue” has published the cover of its March issue. An extraordinary edition that brings together 40 famous women.

The British edition of “Vogue” saw the bigger picture. This Thursday, February 8, the magazine published the incredible cover of its March issue, titled “Legendary!” “. “Will 40 of the most private and luckiest women on the planet really go to a New York studio to be photographed together one day in December? asked the magazine. The promise has been kept, on the cover, “The 40 Greatest Women in the World ” are gathered. Many actresses, models and singers posed in the photo. Among them, we find Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa.

an extraordinary shoot

The meeting of the biggest personalities is no coincidence. The March issue marks the end of Edward Enninful’s duties as editor in chief. After more than six years at the head of the English “Vogue”, the 52-year-old left his place and joined the post of global editorial consultant for the Condé Nast group, which, among other magazines, publishes “Vogue”, “GQ” and “Vanity Fair.”

Also Read: Child Actor: Miley Cyrus, Disney Rebel

To achieve such a headline, “Vogue UK” had to organize itself: “Bringing together the 40 busiest women in the world to pose for the lens Meisel (Editor’s note: Photographer) is no easy feat. Edward “This was the biggest shoot I have ever been a part of in my career,” Enninful said in the article accompanying the photo. For the editor-in-chief, the purpose of this cover was to “leverage the power of the collective.” The “Vogue” X account shared behind-the-scenes footage of this incredible shoot.

This new issue will be available on newsstands from February 13.