Kate Winslet embraces her curves and wows the red carpet

Go back to the front. Kate Winslet Stars of the Event Series Government, a political dystopia where she plays the Chancellor of a modern and fictional totalitarian European regime. From red carpet to interviews, the British actress spread her magic.

This series, which airs The Crown with Kate Winslet, risks becoming the most popular series in 2024

This February 26, Kate Winslet was in New York with Guillaume Gallien for the preview GovernmentAvailable from 3rd March 2024 warner pass Of prime video, The 48-year-old actress chose a glamorous outfit that consisted of a slightly see-through black bodysuit and an oversized white blazer. An appearance that delighted his fans. But Kate Winslet He not only expressed his sense of style, but also took the opportunity to send a strong message “Fat-shaming” This has often been the subject of in the past its curves, “It’s really interesting how much things have changed. I remember the time when I was able to say, ‘Look, I’m going to be myself. And I have curves. And that’s who I am'”, He pointed this out during an interview during the promotional tour. “there were a lot of fat-shaming That time and that has changed. Young women are now born with voices”, He appreciated.