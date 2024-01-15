Kate Winslet looks back and explains why she quit big movies

After the huge success of titanicKate Winslet has stayed away from big productions and the reason for this is James Cameron’s film.

with Avatar And avatar 2, which has become the third biggest box office success in the world, James Cameron is undoubtedly the king of the box office. But even before his two science fiction films, the filmmaker had achieved a feat titanicIn the late 90’s. Apart from its tremendous success at the box office, The film is famous for revealing two film stars,

If Leonardo DiCaprio had already starred in several films, especially in Romeo + Juliet By Baz Luhrmann, playing Jack Dawson titanic Made him a star. Kate Winslet has also been inspired to come to the forefront, but if She decided not to act in major productions, It’s good because of titanic,

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind, rebellious marriageOr small children (One of her best roles) Kate Winslet has proven her talent on many occasions, but she has chosen her roles carefully, far from big Hollywood productions (except the recent one). Avatar: Path of Water, Interviewed by media net a porterWinslet returned later titanicA film that opened many doors for him:

“I felt like I had to be a certain thing, look like someone else, and because media intrusion was so big at that time, my life was very unpleasant. Journalists would always say to me “After Titanic, you can do anything You could have done it and yet, you chose smaller films. And I replied “Yes, of course I chose that option!”. Because you know what? Being famous was terrifying. I was grateful, of course, that I was able to buy an apartment in my early 20s, but I didn’t want to be followed wherever I went.”

To avoid fame, in part, Kate Winslet preferred to make small, selective films. Recently the actress is seen enjoying TV. After starring in the HBO miniseries mare of easttownshe will be back soon The Regime, another HBO series to air in March 2024,