Katherine Langford has a birthday! See works by the star of “13 Reasons Why”

Today (29), Katherine Langford has a birthday! The actress completes no less than 26 years of age. Katherine Anne Langford is an Australian actress born on April 29, 1996 in Perth, Australia.

Katherine Langford has starred in several independent films, but she became known worldwide after her role as Hannah Baker in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why”, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination.

