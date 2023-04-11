Katy Perry ignites rumors of new album with the end of “PLAY”.





Does she come right there?! After a few additions to his Las Vegas residency, Katy Perry announced the final stretch of “PLAY”. It will end in three long stages: A show on April 15th; another part will last from May until August and then it will end in November, on the 4th. On Instagram she joked with one of her hits, “The One That Got Away”:

“Don’t let PLAY be the one you let go. Final residency shows go on sale April 12.”

It is worth remembering that there are rumors that she has been working on a new album for some time. The “California Gurls” singer never stops working, and now with her heart filled with love for Orlando Bloom and Daisy Dove Bloom, the inspirations don’t stop. A fan also questioned and she said:

“I don’t want to talk about it until it’s done. I want it to be exciting… I want it to be legit… legit and powerful. Don’t worry, I won’t give up on music. I have some stuff!”