Katy Perry paid a moving tribute to Martin Kirkup, one of her managers of the past 20 years, who died suddenly

On Instagram, Katy Perry published a moving tribute to Martin Kirkup, one of her managers and mentors of the last 20 years. The 75-year-old man died suddenly on February 4 while on vacation in Hawaii. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

“It took me a while to write this post… There’s something about posting it that makes everything seem final… And even though Martin wasn’t particularly fond of social media and its sensationalism, I felt like respectfully taking a moment Will have to talk more about how special he is,” writes the 39-year-old artist.

In her lengthy tribute message, the singer and mother of little Daisy affectionately described her friend and manager as a bulldog, one of her protectors and a man who celebrated the stubborn woman she was.

Katy Perry writes, “Martin, as well as all my managers, literally fought day after day for my voice to be heard.” Katy Perry says she climbed amazing professional mountains with her missing manager.

singer of songs fireworks Three days before his death he was given access to hear some of his new musical material. She says she is happy to get this last moment to make him proud in her own way.

“I will remain open and will never forget the love, dedication and protection he has given me over the years. What an honor it was to have Martin Kirkup on my team,” she adds.

Earlier this week, Katy Perry announced on a talk show jimmy kimmel live that she is leaving the show American Idol After working as a judge there for seven years.