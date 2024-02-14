Katy Perry recalls her misadventure with Charles III and Queen Camilla

Guest on the set of Jimmy Kimmel, Monday February 12, the American singer admitted to a protocol error made on the day of the coronation of the British sovereign and his wife.

Not everyone can immediately find their way through the corridors of Windsor Castle. during jimmy kimmel live , Airing on February 12, Katy Perry said she had paid the price.

Interpreter of I Kissed a Girl Sung during a concert given the day after the coronation of Charles III on 7 May. Some time ago, when he was told that he had to film a scene with singer Lionel Richie and the royal couple for the show American IdolWhose jury member she is, she starts running to join them. “There are specific paths to get into the castle,” she explains. “But I had very little time to get to them so I was running, my team was running with me, and I was actually heading straight towards them.” ran. “Oh, I chose the wrong path!”, she would laugh. Far from expressing outrage, the singer assured that the sovereign people were “cool”.

a journey full of ups and downs

The 39-year-old singer was also invited to the ceremony on May 6 and was therefore allowed to sleep at Windsor Castle. She also came with her mother, “because it’s the best gift you can give your mother,” she reasoned.

This stay in London must have been full of troubles for Katy Perry. The singer was actually filmed looking for her seat in Westminster Abbey. A video that created joy among internet users. We see that the artist is confused and looking for his appointed place. All this, despite an imposing hat, which somewhat impaired his peripheral vision. To the extent that the interpreter thunder He asked the audience whether they should sit in his row.