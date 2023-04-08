Katy Perry receives support from Kim Kardashian and goes viral: “This is my ugly face”

O american idol this year has been full of emotions. Katy Perry he has starred in iconic scenes alongside his fellow judges and participants. This week, the singer published one of her memes that gained strength on the internet, however, what the artist’s fans did not expect was the interaction with Kim Kardashian, which drove everyone crazy.

READ MORE:

This Tuesday (5), Katy Perry received support from none other than kim kardashian. The American singer published a meme in which she appears crying and captioned it: “Hello, this is my ugly cry face. Watch Idol to get yours”. With that, the socialite from the United States rushed to the comments and wrote: “We all have one”. That was enough to send fans into an uproar across the internet.

Soon after, the account american idol also joined in the fun and commented “Cry about it later/now/always” (Cry about it later/now/forever), referencing the song “Cry About It Later”from the album “Smile”released in 2020.

read more

Advertising









Advertising

During a long and intense day of auditions, Trey Louis, a 21-year-old mattress salesman from Santa Fe, Texas, was the last candidate to perform on the evening of Sunday, February 26th. The young man thrilled the judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry It is Lionel Richiesinging the song “Stone” in Whiskey Myers.

After that, luke asked trey what had motivated you to participate in an audition in the american idol and then, he revealed that it was after having survived a shooting at Santa Fe High School, in Texas in 2018, in which at least 10 people died.

After this, Katy Perry she was very emotional, she couldn’t stand it and started to cry. Then the Pop star embarked on an emotional speech and charged US authoritiesasking for security and saying: “Our country has failed us!”before meeting with the judges and approving Louis for the second leg of the program in Hollywood.