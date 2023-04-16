Katy Perry says she’s working on new album and tour | Music

Katy Perry is ready to hit the road after a stint doing set shows in Las Vegas and working on new music too! The 38-year-old pop star opened up in an interview with Out magazine and revealed her plans after her successful Sin City residency is over.

“It was something I started thinking about before the pandemic and I was able to take the time and dream and do it right during that whole time when everyone was on pause,” she said of Play.

“I was very lucky with the weather in that regard. I have so many memories of going to Las Vegas before doing my residency. I feel very connected to it. It’s where we used to vacation. I used to go to Las Vegas to visit my grandmother. My parents used to drop us off in the Excalibur basement! I remember everything,” said the California singer.

Ready for a new album

Ahead of the residency’s end of the year, she said she is planning to tour in the future and working on her sixth studio album. “I still love making music. I still love spreading light and love. I know a lot of people didn’t make it to Las Vegas. The last time I was on tour was 2018. I’m… owed. What about this? I must go out and see the kids who didn’t make it to Las Vegas,” she confirmed.