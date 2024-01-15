Katy Perry, sensational: in an open thong and a sexy red corset, she shows a glimpse of her buttocks

Smurfette costume, hamburger costume, palm tree costume, strawberry playsuit or even dice costume… Katy Perry may get the award for the most incredible look in the world. Whether on the red carpet or on stage, the singer isn’t afraid to show off costumes, each more unique than the other, And that’s what we love about it! Far from being discreet, Katy Perry once again makes a notable appearance billboard women in music This Wednesday March 6th.

Katy Perry is very sexy, she shows her black thong

But this time, what daring look did she have in store for us? The 39-year-old artist was present on the occasion a red corset set From the Ellie Misner brand. She walked the red carpet sitting on dizzy vintage heels from 1993, signed by Vivienne Westwood.

The top part of her dress, like the bottom, had a lace at the back. Her ruffled skirt was completely highlighting her figure. and revealed his black thonga part of her buttocks And her butterfly tattoo. She also wore matching pearl earrings with her necklace.

Katy Perry sets the web on fire!

In terms of beauty, Katy Perry chose a long ponytail High Perfectly flat and short bangs. She then opted for glamorous makeup with red lipstick, a bit of blush and bronzer for a flawless complexion.

The international star shared photos of her outfit on her Instagram account with the caption: “You’re my butterfly, my sugar, baby”, A publication that set the web on fire. , she is so perfect », “You are the definition of iconic”, “You are phenomenal” Or “Awesome! You are amazing.”, can we read in the comments. But it’s not just her outfit that caught the attention of Internet users… some were surprised to see her slightly rounded tummy. , She is pregnant? ,, a user asked under an Instagram post People,

Also read: