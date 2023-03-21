Ke Huy Quan is the king of celebrity selfies: Check out the records of his encounters with Jenna Ortega, Anne Hathaway and more

Quan swept the 2022/2023 awards season for his performance in Everything and Everywhere at Once.

If you haven’t heard of Ke Huy Quan yet, you’re definitely out of the world of cinema and the awards season that just ended. Thanks to his performance in Everything in Every Place at the Same Time, the 51-year-old actor, born in Vietnam and based in the United States, emerged victorious from virtually every ceremony he went through. With the exception of the BAFTA, he has won supporting roles at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Critics Choice, SAG, Independent Spirit and more.

Like Michelle Yeoh, his wife in the film and Oscar winner for Best Actress, Quan went down in history as the first Asian to win an Academy Award in that category. It was the realization of a dream that he had kept in a drawer for a long time because he did not receive opportunities in the industry. No wonder, when he got on stage, he couldn’t hold back his tears and blurted out: “Mom, I won an Oscar!”

“Welcome to History”: All, Everywhere at Once Wins Best Picture Oscar, 6 More Categories

In fact, Quan enjoyed every minute of his “rebirth” in Hollywood, not afraid to show his excitement and even tease other celebrities. Like a child in an amusement park, he recorded each of these encounters with hilarious selfies, in which he appears pointing to his idols and smiling from end to end. Below you can see some of the many photos taken by Quan: