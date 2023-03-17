Ke Huy Quan reveals that he is worried about his return to cinema

After coming out of retirement, Ke Huy Quan is worried about his film future. the star of Everything Everywhere at the Same Time won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor last Sunday, but fears that his new success is fleeting.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Ke Huy Quan stated that he was nervous about coming out of a 20-year period away from the cinema. “Everything is so fresh in my mind and that’s why, moving forward, I’m still pretty scared,” said the actor.

Quan cited his Oscar as a measure of reassurance, but still fears he won’t be able to repeat his past success. “Even though I’ve just won an Oscar, I’m so afraid of what tomorrow will bring. I had a conversation with my agent and I said, ‘I’m so worried this is a one-time thing,’” he added.

It is worth remembering that Ke Huy Quan has two major projects planned for the coming years. Still in 2023, the series debuts on Disney+ American Born Chinese (Chinese born Americanin free translation), production that will reunite the actor with Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu, from Everything Everywhere at the Same Time.

As for 2024, Quan will star in The Electric State, a Netflix production that will feature a strong cast. The Vietnamese actor will be joined by Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie and Billy Bob Thornton.

Ke Huy Quan: remember the actor’s past

Although he may seem like an unknown actor to many people, Ke Huy Quan has been in Hollywood since he was young. Quan was a famous child actor, having retired from acting in 2002 at the age of 31. Although, Everything Everywhere at the Same Time brought him out of retirement and earned him no less than an Oscar.

In 1984, Quan debuted in theaters with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, playing “Shorty” – the reason for his emotional meeting with Harisson Ford at the Oscar ceremony. The following year came an even more iconic role. Alongside Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Corey Feldman, the actor gave life to “Data”, one of the protagonists of You gooniesby Richard Donner.