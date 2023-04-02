Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas made an erotic thriller before Ballerina, John Wick spin-off

Keanu Reeves is in Brazilian theaters with John Wick 4: Baba Yaga, the fourth film in the popular action franchise. With the great success of the production at the box office, fans expect John Wick 5 to be confirmed, but they are also looking forward to checking out Ballerina, the first spin-off film in the franchise and which will star Ana de Armas.



Photo: Disclosure / I love cinema

The film, which will be directed by Len Wiseman, will feature some familiar faces from the franchise, including the recently deceased Lance Reddick, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves himself will have a participation alongside the protagonist Ana de Armas. But even before the two met in the John Wick spin-off, the actor known for The Matrix and Constantine and the Oscar-nominated actress for Blonde met (and played opposite each other) in the erotic thriller Bata Antes de Dentro (2015), available at LIONSGATE+ .

Knock Before You Go In takes place on a rainy night, when two beautiful women, Genesis (Lorenza Izzo) and Bel (Ana de Armas), knock on Evan Webber’s (Keanu Reeves) door. He’s home alone to finish a work project, while his wife and son are away on a beach vacation. It doesn’t take long for both to seduce him, having a night of love and sexual adventure. However, the next day, they begin to relentlessly pursue him in a perverse and devastating psychological torture.

Inspired by the visual aspect of “exploitation cinema” and socially scandalous themes such as human sexual behavior, violence and eroticism, director Eli Roth – who also has acting experience in films such as Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds – set out to build a reputation as the great promise of the new American horror cinema associated with the gore side of films like The Hostel (2005).

But here there is no great bloodshed, with the exception of a terrible incident involving the use of a fork, on the contrary, it is a dizzying plot with games of seduction and psychological torture in the style of contemporary thrillers like Secrets of Blood (directed by Park Chan -Wook) and Gone Girl (by David Fincher).

In an interview with Screen Rant, Ana de Armas commented on how Eli Roth built the sexual tension alongside the horror tension, especially at a certain point in the beginning of the film. “That’s my favorite scene in the movie. When we’re all in the room, playing around. Like musical chairs. He doesn’t know what to do! Keanu is shy and uncomfortable. He’s not open to talking about his life in general. So we really pushed him to the limit, playing with him, touching him and whispering things to him before the scene. He was VERY uncomfortable. It really worked”, said the actress, noting that “it was a lot of fun to go from little girls to psychopaths”.

Directed by Len Wiseman, ballerina features a young assassin named Rooney, played by Ana de Armas, who seeks revenge against those who murdered her family. This character previously appeared in John Wick 3 – Parabellum (2019), portrayed by Unity Phelan. “Ballerina starts off by introducing a character who sort of went through the same training as John at Anjelica Huston’s (character’s) ballet academy that we see in the third film. But then she ends up in a new corner of the world and a new kind of secluded community. that really is unlike anything we’ve seen in the previous John Wick movies,” screenwriter Shay Hatten told Collider.