Keanu Reeves: discover 5 movies of the actor of John Wick

Born in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on September 2, 1964 — due to the work of his parents —, Keanu Charles Reeves already has 39 years of career, which began in 1984 with the play wolfboy. From that work, he was seen in several films, such as One Step Away (1985) and Youngblood (1986), known in Brazil as Champion’s Vein.

Gradually, Reeves grew in the industry and became one of the great actors of his generation, joining the cast of several successful productions and also established filmmakers, such as Gus Van Sant, Kathryn Bigelow and Kenneth Branagh.

Below, we have separated some interesting films of actor Keanu Reeves for you to know. Check out:

1. John Wick: Back in the Game (2014)

The first film in the franchise John Wick introduces the titular assassin, who is trying to learn to cope with the recent death of his wife. Because of this, he receives Daisy, a very docile beagle, who becomes his only company in the grieving process. One day, when the character is still quite down, he has an unexpected encounter with a trio of gangsters, led by Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen), who provoke his anger.

From this, John goes in search of revenge, later discovering that Iosef is the son of Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist), one of his former employers. Though Viggo tries to talk John out of his plan of carnage, the hitman is willing to do anything to get his enemies’ heads.

2. The Matrix (1999)

Featuring the incredible direction of the Wachowski sisters, Matrix was a watershed in Keanu Reeves’ career, given that the film became a milestone in the history of cinema. In the plot, Neo (played by Reeves) leads a double life while working as a hacker and also as an employee of a software company.

From the figure of Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), Neo learns more about the Matrix, discovering that the world he has always known, in fact, consists of a simulation. And in the midst of a war between humans and machines, Morpheus believes that Neo may be the chosen one of an ancient prophecy, which would lead a group known as the Resistance.

3. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Released in 1992 by Francis Ford Coppola, if you’re looking for something to watch, our suggestion is to give this version of Dracula, by renowned writer Bram Stoker. The production is set in 1462, when Count Dracula (Gary Oldman), one of the members of the mystical Order of the Dragon, captures lawyer Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves).

Provoked by inquiries regarding the whereabouts of Elisabetha (Winona Ryder), the powerful vampire still has to deal with the plan of Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins), who wants to murder at any cost.

4. Full Speed ​​(1994)

In this film, Keanu Reeves plays Officer Jack Traven, from the Los Angeles tactical operations group. In the midst of a terrorist attack, Jack and his superiors discover that a bomb has been implanted in a bus, which can be activated if the vehicle is less than 50 kilometers per hour.

In this way, alongside Annie Porter (Sandra Bullock), Jack tries to find a way to protect all passengers while negotiating with terrorists. However, as time passes, everything becomes even more dangerous, as nothing seems to work to stop the bomb.

5. The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

And to close this list of movie recommendations with the actor from John Wick, we could not fail to mention the feature film The Devil’s Advocate based on the novel by writer Andrew Neiderman. The narrative addresses the lawyer Kevin Lomax (Reeves), who is mainly known for never losing any case he worked on.

When he is hired by tycoon John Milton (Al Pacino), his responsibility increases, especially since there is a generous salary at stake. However, complex and even supernatural situations begin to happen around him, including the demonic visions of his wife, Mary Ann (Charlize Theron), something that Milton always manages to resolve or mitigate in a very strange way.

Did you like the suggestions? Now just enjoy and choose what to watch from the list!