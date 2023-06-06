Kedrock 2023 – The Hague

it’s time for the main stage hang youth, the highlight of the day for many festival visitors. The sun has hidden backstage and the smoke machines are in full swing. We are ready. “We have fifty for you!” announced frontman Abel. And nothing could be further from the truth; In the sixty minutes they have, the company unleashes its anti-capitalist message on all sides in short bursts of violence that last from six seconds to a minute and a half. There’s so much in it that you hardly have time to think about how it all works musically. If you do, you can hear that the band members know what they’re doing.

A Hang Youth show is 50% comedy and 50% punk, the frontman explains. So there’s a lot to laugh about. But make no mistake: there’s still plenty to be angry about, such as De Samenoplaiding (“Your mayor is actually a cancerous weasel”), locking out farmers, fascism and capitalism. And what better way to tackle it than with a moshpit that starts with the first song and never stops?

The audience sings along to songs such as ‘Je haut jeene mande je haut capitalisme’, ‘Steck de Mona Lisa in de fick’ and ‘Belastingdienst’. Abel asks a group of women on stage to sing ‘Men’, dives into the audience to crowd surf and dedicates ‘Jij bent keke mooi’ to Fatima Faad, chair of the Hague City Party, whom He still knows from the housing protests in Amsterdam. There is a lot going on and the audience loves it.

What can you expect from Leiden’s harsh, relentless mid-tempo death metal? formless, Well, relentless midtempo death metal. Well rolled into the tradition of obituary, blessing and bolt thrower. Graceless understands the art of the slip and is happy to put incisors into Shelly’s coronary artery. Deep grunts, thrashing guitars, thick drums and ditto bass work: Graceless have mastered it all but limited themselves to just that. Unpolished pounding isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the venue stays well packed as Gracious Storm takes down the onlookers. However, the public is critical. While one expected a bang, the other complained about the overall brutality. It’s not easy to please people as a death metal band. Well, that’s part of the style. This doesn’t seem to bother the gracious gentlemen. They watch from the stage banging heads, hands with devil horns, and mosh pits. It has become a major inspiration under the chopping and demolition work rolling out graceless to the public. with new album spells from torture The Graceless have also provided fresh food for the hungry Death Metal Packs, which are eagerly torn to pieces. Flattened then we head out to refresh ourselves with the final action.

Without urban dance squad No Rage Against the Machine or Red Hot Chili Peppers. to let the air out. We don’t know if this is entirely true, but the fact that the company has had an impact on these bands and the crossover genre shouldn’t be underestimated, with their brilliant mix of rap and rock. UDS has been around for a long time, but rapper Rude Boy And Dj DNA The veteran of the band (yes, we say it) have put their heads together once again to bring music to life once again. And guess what: both the song and the rudeboy haven’t lost any of their power after all these years. ‘Demagog’ still sounds as fierce as it did before, as do ‘Good Grief’ and ‘Happy Go Grumpy’. We ignore the fact that Rudeboy thinks he’s in Rotterdam for a moment.

Don’t just believe the old-timers; The three young musicians they’ve brought along also contribute significantly to the solid groove the band pours upon us. The Kaderock 2023 finish is reassuring and gives us the feeling that UDS took off too soon. On the other hand, the Red Hot Chili Peppers still exist and have since blood sugar sex magic No more good records were released. So maybe we should be happy with what UDS gave us on a night like this, which brings us to our only point of criticism: The show could have gone on much longer.