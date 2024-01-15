Keeler published the moral principle of “Don’t argue with “donkeys” amid controversy with Pinto.

The Colombian captain said that in June he will give more details about how Navas has hurt him

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas is embroiled in a new controversy with the national team’s former coach. Costa RicaGeorge Luis Pinto.

Pinto accused the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper of wanting to play poker until 4:00 in the morning amid the Tico team’s concentration under the orders of the coffee coach.

Keylor Navas wearing the captain’s band with the Costa Rica national team. AP

He also said that he was not “right and faithful”, a very strong accusation against the 37-year-old goalkeeper.

A few hours after that publication, Kelor Navas He used his social networks to publish a mysterious video.

Of course, at no point did the Central American goalkeeper say that it was dedicated to Jorge Luis Pinto.

Keylor Navas shared a description of the story of the tiger and the donkey on his official Instagram account, the moral of which is “don’t argue” with “donkeys”.

“It has nothing to do with the question of what color the grass is. The punishment is because it is not possible for a brave and intelligent kitten like you to waste time arguing with the donkey, and on top of that, come to bother me with that question,” in the stories of this fable. is one of.

Jorge Luis Pinto stressed that next June he will give more information about the situations that occurred in the national team Costa RicaAnd according to him, how Keylor Navas has “damaged” him.