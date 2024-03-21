Kelly will be looking for a DT for overseas tour

betplay league

The Sugar team continues to analyze a replacement for Jaime de la Pava.





deportivo cali vs patriotas 2024

picture: @juanfotosadn



By: football editorial

March 21, 2024, 06:48 pm M.



Deportivo Cali is going through a crisis of results and after their defeat against Patriots on the last date of Liga BetPlay 2024 on 12th, the Chinese team was on the verge of falling straight into relegation, which made the situation worse.

After Jaime de la Pava left the bench, Cali temporarily announced Hernando ‘Cocho’ Patiño, who will have the challenge of regaining the team’s confidence to get out of this bad moment.

,

However, the board is looking for a coach who can help them avoid relegation altogether and although names like Lucas Pusinari, Lucas Gonzalez and Armando Osama have emerged, these options have been ruled out due to the amount of money they charge. There are too many and Kelly doesn’t have enough. economic resources.

Now, Colombian coach Juan Pablo Buch, who has been fired from Ecuador’s Tecnico Universitario due to poor results, has joined the list and becomes the first player to be dropped from the Pro League.

Despite this, Cali would take advantage of the fact that he was free and according to journalist Andrés Muñoz, he is in the pipeline to replace de la Pava.

In his most recent spell in Ecuadorian football, Buch had one win and three consecutive losses, including an elimination for Sudamericana against Universidad Católica, although it is also notable that he was an assistant to Alianza and Deportes Quindío.

For now, Deportivo Cali has not announced who could be the new coach and are counting on manager Hernando Patino to focus on the match against Millonarios at El Campín on the 13th.