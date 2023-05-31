Kemet among the antiquities: get used to it

A few weeks ago I went to see ‘Kemet’ at the Leiden National Museum of Antiquities. A museum that isn’t usually on my ‘must see’ list, but I didn’t want to miss this ‘music exhibit’ about ancient Egypt in relation to hip-hop, jazz, soul and funk.

Many international stars from the African continent or belonging to the African diaspora pass through the beautifully designed exhibition. Think Beyoncé and Rihanna, who were painted as Queen Nefertiti, rapper Nas, who posed as Pharaoh Tutankhamun on the cover of his album I amNina Simone, Erykah Badu, Miles Davis, Earth, Wind & Fire and many more.

Pharaonic Egypt

Not only musicians, but also actors and artists à la Eddie Murphy and Basquiat: they were all inspired by Pharaonic Egypt with its rich culture and mythical rulers. A great way to connect past and present and interest a new audience in a piece of history that is usually only viewed from a Eurocentric perspective.

The latter seems more than successful. After my visit I complimented one of the museum staff on the exhibition and she confirmed what I expected and more or less anticipated: the visitors were younger and – here it comes – more ‘diverse’ than ever. Only good news, you would think.

But soon the so-called counter-voices started pouring in. Often debated by people who didn’t come to the expo and weren’t planning to do so. The well-intentioned comments on socials seem to come from all over the world, and are more often than not racist in nature. Commonly used slogans were: darkenfalsification of history and delete Egyptian identity. Conspiracy theories were also rampant. maybe at the museum payroll of a broader Afrocentric movement? It can’t be any other way, can it?

The comments seem to be coming from all over the world and are often racist in nature

The scandalous ‘discussion’ became so heated that the museum was forced to open a special web page ‘with additional explanations and information about the purpose, contents and background of this exhibit’.

I hope traditional exhibition makers will scratch their heads in the future before recreating such an exhibition. And that would surely be an eternal shame. I am no longer surprised by the ‘uproar’ that has taken place. We’ve seen what’s happening around Kemet now with the Netflix hit bridgerton and prequel queen charlotte, in which black actors play British royals and aristocrats; Disney’s New the little MermaidFilm in which Ariel is played by an African-American actress with locks and docudrama series queen cleopatra By director and narrator Jada Pinkett Smith, in which Cleo is played by a woman of color who has now received death threats. White people have been appropriating the heroes, stories, and cultures of people of color with impunity for I don’t know how long. Now that the tide seems to be turning, it’s sad to see people clinging to old images of white supremacy,