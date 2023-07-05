Kempen municipal official shines in the world of drag: “Drag is not a dress-up, it’s a real craft” (Lakdal)

Steph Bram is making a name for herself in the transvestite world. In Rotterdam she won the European title of Queen of the North Continent and in the autumn she will compete in Chicago alongside drag queens from around the world. “I’ve already won every beauty pageant I’ve ever entered, so I’m really looking forward to that trip to the States,” Steph Bram winked. “After winning the first edition of Miss Travesty in Hessenhuis, I became Miss Travesty Belgium in 2017. In 2020 I beat other misses from previous years to become Miss der Miesen. Because of that victory, I cannot participate in elections in Belgium for ten years, because Miss der Missen is the highest attainable honor in our country. So my participation in Rotterdam was not a coincidence. I am a competitive animal and wanted to take on the challenge with other Mrs. Europe. And with success.”

© Ricardo

thrift shop

Despite her young age, Stef Bram already has a lot of experience in the world of drag. “I have been in this business for sixteen years, that is half my life. I acted in youth theater and was advised to participate in a drag show for a female role. I knew it when I saw it: That’s it. I found all my passion in drag, because it’s a combination of humor, dance, makeup, and clothing. Six months later I bought my first wig and a dress at the thrift store. My mom sewed Christmas garlands on the rug to complete the look.

Steph performs with her brother Sam, among others. , © Astrid Van de Velde

When Steph Bram took her first steps in the world of drag at the age of sixteen, her parents immediately responded positively. “I’ve never been a boy like boys. So my parents were not surprised by my new hobby. My mother was happy that I found my passion. Even now, after a show or an election, when an important goal is scored, my father is as proud as Kevin De Bruyne’s father. In my initial years I searched for all the benefits and free steps to prove myself. Half the time I was made fun of. Looking back now, it was right. I still have a lot to learn. Over time, the bookings started coming in and I joined groups in Turnhout and Antwerp.

As Stephanie, Steph is completely unrecognizable. , © Ronald Conings

Brother Sam and Husband Davey

Now Stephanie, Steph’s alter ego, is part of Supermodels. There are five members in our group. I perform with my husband Davey, my brother Sam, and Rino and Steph. Our show lasts two fifty minutes, but we also act the presence. You can’t think it so crazy or we have already experienced it. Senior afternoons at rest homes and company parties are classics, but I was also Mega Mindy at a communion party at Knokke, for example. Only the last rites are not on our list yet.”

Change

It takes a long time to go from Steph to Stephanie. “Drag isn’t just a costume party. This is a real craft! To make our business a success, we are bookkeepers and managers, but also seamstresses and makeup artists. In our group, I spend the longest amount of time in front of the makeup mirror, averaging 2 hours to 2 hours and 15 minutes. I can even do it in 40 minutes, but then I can’t enjoy it because I’m too much of a perfectionist. It also takes about fifteen minutes to put on the fake hips and breasts, and only then do I put on my wig. In that moment I become Stephanie. That is always the turning point. Well, I’m completely unrecognizable as Stephanie, both in terms of my appearance and character. Stephanie is very quick and funny. Over the years, I have gradually adopted those qualities in my daily life.

Steff and colleague Avelian van de Weer at the municipal library in Lakdal. , © Burt the Deck

His weekday job is the exact opposite of his weekend job, as Stef Bram works 50% in the Civil Affairs Department and 50% in the library of Lakdal Municipality. “We hold Stef and Stephanie in our hearts,” says co-worker Avelian Van de Weer. “I am a library and reception worker and when I went on maternity leave a few years ago, Steph was recruited to take my place. I remember going to the head of the department at that time to ask whether my replacement would be a man or a woman. Then I got both answers: a man during the week and a woman on the weekend. I thought it was brilliant. We immediately took Steph to our hearts and we absolutely adore her.

Steph Bram is well liked by his colleagues. , © Burt the Deck

“For the premiere of his show, we organized ticket sales at the town hall. At least forty co-workers turned up and Steph was clearly impressed. By the way, I also drove to the election in Rotterdam. I kept my co-workers informed, but stopped streaming as soon as the winner was announced. I threw my cell phone with joy. Five minutes later I forwarded the liberating news.