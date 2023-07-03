Kendall and Kylie Jenner copy Sofia Richie Grainge’s “old money” style

Sophia Richie Gringe was one of the first celebs to appear on old moneytrend leap, and has now mastered this genre well. And That Style doing the jenner sisters Kendall And Kylie According to many social media users now.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner accused of copying Sofia Richie’s grunge style

keep up with SophiaWhat is Kendall And Kylie According to many people try her recent look. Kylie was already in the classic old moneylooks like Seen and now Kendall is also seen getting into it.

Kendall Jenner’s stylist, Danny Mitchellshared a TIC Toc From Kendall on Instagram (see video at the bottom of this article) and a picture of some of the outfits Kendall wore recently, and the images were often commented on as “Lmaoooo Kendall isn’t trying to jump on ‘old money’ Sofia Richie Aesthetic, suddenly after posting thirst trap fun all weekPosted.

Even Sophia was mentioned several times in the comments Marked To make it clear she was clearly the inspiration for Kendall’s costumes.

Now That They Both Have A New Style, The Jenner Sisters Choose To Outfit From There Bottega Veneta And Alaya, where price tags hang in the tens of thousands of euros. Kendall’s soft yellow sequin “party dress” (you can see her in the video at the bottom of this article) was also a cool $6,700. for them old moneyLooks Like Kendall And Kylie Bare Their Hearts Out new money In.

Sofia is also regularly mentioned in Kylie’s comments. ,sofia richie does it better,rich vibes‘ And ‘Have some originality. Laugh out loud shamelessly copycat‘, among other things, we read there.

