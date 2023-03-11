Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are spotted making out

After the rumors that Bad Bunny It is Kendall Jenner could be together, since the singer was seen last month kissing a girl very similar to Kim Kardashian’s sister, this time the paparazzi caught the new couple in a romance mood, fueling even more speculation!

The two were photographed together on the night of Tuesday, March 7th, while hanging out with friends at Sushi Park restaurant in West Hollywood, California. First, they were spotted walking through the restaurant’s balcony and, later, leaving the place together.

When they reached Kendall’s car, which was waiting for her downstairs, she gave Bad Bunny a hug. The TMZ website assured that she put her hands around his neck and everything seems to indicate that they kissed right there, protected by security.

“Although their lips were out of the picture, their body language suggested they kissed,” states the publication.

So far the new couple has not confirmed whether or not they are dating.

The news went viral last February when the website DeuxMoi, claimed that the singer was seen kissing a girl who looked a lot like his sister. kim kardashianand later the publication confirmed that it was indeed the model.

Witnesses said they did not stop ‘making out’ at the party at a private club in Los Angeles on Thursday night (16).

“This single famous model was spotted playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private Los Angeles club last night,” said a video on TikTok.

Although the site confirmed that it was Kendall, it is known that Bunny has been dating model Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017, although the two have already denied these versions and assured that they are best friends.

Meanwhile Kendall has been single since November, when she and Devin Booker broke up.

A source told People at the time that they broke up because of their busy schedules.

Kendall Jenner It is Devin Booker broke up once again. The news comes amid rumors that an Instagram model claims she is pregnant by one of the basketball players she linked up with and confirmed that Devin could be one of them.

According to People magazine, the 27-year-old model and the 26-year-old basketball player quietly broke up in October.

Several sources confirmed to the publication that the split happened due to their ‘demanding jobs’:

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and have decided to make this a priority,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and want only the best.”

Another source close to the former couple says that “the decision was mutual” and that they plan to keep in touch.

The two broke up for the first time last June. At the time, an insider said they decided to split because they felt they were ‘on different paths’. But a few weeks later they reconciled, giving their nearly three-year relationship another chance.

However, in the meantime, a rumor appeared on social networks that may have again caused the end of the relationship between the two. That’s because an Instagram model, aliza janewho is pregnant, claims that the baby’s father is one of seven NBA players with whom she had sex.

While she remains tight-lipped about who the father of her baby is, speculation is growing that it is a current league basketball player.

Aliza went viral in 2020 when she revealed that at a private party she ‘was introduced’ to Devin Booker – Kendall Jenner’s current boyfriend – and his Phoenix Suns teammates on her birthday, which happened on Memorial Day weekend.

At the time of her controversial statements, curious users questioned her about the NBA players with whom she had relationships. When one person asked, “were any of them in the starting lineup?” she simply replied, “Sure,” and further confirmed that Devin “was the first.”

Last July, amidst rumors that she was still in contact with NBA players, Aliza took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, a month after Kendall and Devin ended their relationship, only to reconcile afterwards.

In a video, she showed a positive test and revealed her growing belly: “Surprise lol”, she wrote in the caption, without giving further details. Since then, she has kept her fans curious by posting pictures of the evolution of her pregnancy.

The model’s followers ask her to reveal soon which of the players is the baby’s father.

