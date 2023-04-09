Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny go horseback riding together and spark affair rumors | News

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny further increased rumors of a possible relationship after they were clicked on a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center last Sunday (2). The two seemed to be in an intimate mood and even rode together, on top of the same animal, at one point.

The model and the Puerto Rican singer were smiling and took a few selfies while taking the horseback rides. According to TMZthey stayed in place for approximately an hour and a half.

2 of 4 Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a horseback ride — Photo: The Grosby Group Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a horseback ride — Photo: The Grosby Group

The affair rumors started when the podcast Deux U revealed that Kendall and Bad Bunny would have kissed in a nightclub in Los Angeles. “Kendall left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they stopped Bad Bunny’s car,” said the presenters.

Afterwards, the two were seen at the same restaurant, Wally’s, in Beverly Hills. According to the international press, when they learned of the presence of paparazzi at the door, they left the place through different exits.

Bad Bunny also came under the spotlight in the same month for having a cell phone case like Kendall Jenner.

3 of 4 Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny — Photo: Grosby Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny — Photo: Grosby

In March, they were clicked hugging each other after leaving the same restaurant. According to the website TMZthe model and the singer went to dinner with friends at Sushi Park, in West Hollywood, California, in the United States.

The model, from the Kardashian clan, ended her relationship with basketball player Devin Booker in November last year. While Bad Bunny is low-key about his love life, he was often seen with the businesswoman and model. Gabriela Berlingeri in the past.