Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber deny alleged feud





Hailey Bieber’s image has suffered a lot since Selena Gomez’s affair. If something smells like Bonje, people will immediately assume that Hailey is in a fight. For example, last week it was thought that she and Kendall Jenner were in a feud – but both women quickly played it down.

Laughing friends ended the gossip.

Did Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have a Fight?

After rumors of a feud erupted while Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber vacationed on the French Riviera, the best friends took matters into their own hands to quell their alleged feud.

Followers thought that the two women stopped talking to each other because they both holidayed in the same area with a different group of people. On a yacht, Hailey parried with singer Justine Skye and husband Justin Bieber. Bieber was also reportedly seen with Jenner’s ex, Devin Booker. This led to a quick conclusion: Hailey and Kendall are in a feud.

Kendall and Hailey calm things down

Hailey knows by now not to let the gossip get too big. Which is why two women on Instagram decide to quickly downplay the gossip that’s trending. They posted a cozy Instagram story together on Hailey’s account with the caption “fudging.”

Kendall Jenner became infamous with a special dress

Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner was the talk of the town. On a yacht in France, she poses in a black mesh David Koma dress. There are two flowers at the designated place to cover her breasts. How much does the dress cost? Do not panic. The price for this sexy, yet exclusive dress is $1,515. Perhaps Kenny chooses these provocative looks to make Bad Bunny’s heart beat faster.