Kendall Jenner cited for running stop sign

Gisele Bündchen cried while talking about her divorce from Tom Brady during a television interview.

The 43-year-old model split from the former footballer – with whom she had sons Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 – in October 2022 and, following the end of their marriage, she admitted some days are “easier” than others when single. When it comes to becoming parents.

Speaking to Robin Roberts ahead of her upcoming ‘Impact x Nightline’ interview, she said: “Well, when you say…”

Then she turned her face to wipe away her tears and said, “Sorry, guys. I didn’t know. Can I have a little time off? Some days are easier than others. That’s all I can control.” Which I do”.

Gisele has been linked to her personal trainer Joaquim Valente, but she kept it low-key at the premiere.

When the topic came up, she simply replied, “Umm…”

However, the Brazilian star admitted that her past made her realize what she was looking for.

She added, “Everything I’ve been through has made me realize what I want and what I don’t want. At the end of the day, if you’re not true to yourself, it doesn’t work.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has previously insisted she doesn’t care what people think about her.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s their problems really. Which they are trying to solve and impose on me.”