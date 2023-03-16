Kendall Jenner is exalted as ‘sensual muse’ in topless and lingerie photos | celebrities

1 of 4 Model Kendall Jenner — Photo: reproduction/Instagram Model Kendall Jenner — Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Kendall Jenner maintained regularity and took the breath away from her fans in a lingerie shoot for the Calvin Klein brand. In the images, the model appears wearing the brand’s traditional underwear, in addition to posing wearing a jacket without a bra and topless designer jeans.

The 27-year-old muse can be seen topless in the photos and covering her breasts with her hands as she cast a sultry look at the camera. In a video shared in the sequence, it is possible to see Kendall using other parts of the brand in equally sensual poses.

On its social account, Calvin Klein captioned the sequence of images with the text: “Let it pour. @KendallJenner Calvins or nothing. A sensual muse”. The caption was followed by comments from fans stunned by so much beauty.

However, the compliments shared spaces with internet users who disagree with the model’s presence in the campaign. “We want Selena (Gomez)”, wrote one, mentioning the singer who would have suffered from Bullying by Kendall. “Do better, so many models that you can choose from in addition to this ‘little one'”, protested another. “Why do you keep partnering with this bad girl? Super disappointed in the company,” criticized a third.