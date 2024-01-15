Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber… who was at the 2024 Super Bowl party?

Where are the stars now? While some of them are in New York for the fashion show, many celebrities (Hailey and Justin Biber , Kim Kardashian and Lala Anthony) met in Las Vegas for the annual Super Bowl party hosted by michael rubinfounder of fanatics, a platform specializing in the sale of sporting goods. This year the event took place at Marquee Dekalb at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas before the Super Bowl, which saw 49ers San Francisco and Chiefs From Kansas City.

A guest list Extraordinary

Guests include Ciara (who wore a T-shirt with the image of dennis rodman, khloe kardashian (in white leather pants), Remy Ma, Winnie Harlow, Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King, Savannah James, Travis Scott And Chainsmokers, No matter what the guests say, this is a party you can only attend if you’re invited. As the organizer warned new York Times“If someone calls us up and says, `Hey, I’ll pay you $1 million for a table of six,’` it won’t change anything.“

The biggest names in music on stage for a special concert

The other big highlight of the event took place on stage, which included at least 18 concerts. Travis Scott, Ice Spice, The Chainsmokers, Meek Mill, Fabolous, Ne-Yo, The Kid Laroi, Chase B, DJ Reggie, Ciara, T-Pain, Quavo, Remy Ma, E-40, Fat Joe, Sheck Wes, JID And jack bia, at one point, Justin Biber Even felt quite inspired to get on stage and dance to my own music travis scott And jack bia,

While much ink has been spilled over its existence or absence Taylor Swift In the audience of the big match, michael rubin And fanatics It sure would have been enough stars in Las Vegas already.

