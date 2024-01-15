Kendall Jenner reunites with her ex Devin Booker at the 2024 Super Bowl!

Kendall Jenner was at the Super Bowl during Usher’s big moment. During the evening she reunited with her ex Devin Booker!

Like Justin Bieber, his beloved Hailey and many other celebrities, Kendall Jenner was in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl. She reunited with her ex Devin Booker. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

super bowl unanimous

This was an event that Americans were eagerly awaiting. This year, big stars did not miss going there to follow Usher’s performance. Kendall Jenner had Taylor Swift standing to support your beloved,

The latter played for the Kansas City Chiefs. This was the team that won the match! Justin Bieber and his girlfriend were there to support his friend Usher. Kendall Jenner was with him,

123.4 million viewers watched the Super Bowl in the United States. An increase of 7% compared to 2023. “CBS Sports’ coverage of the 58th Super Bowl (…) was the most watched in history with a total audience of 123.4 million fans. ,

And this, on all platforms, such as CBS Television Network, Univision Paramount+. As well as Nickelodeon, CBS Sports and the NFL. Kendall Jenner enjoyed this event, She was successful in proving that she and her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker have a good relationship.

And for good reason! They meet again this Sunday in the 2024 Super Bowl. almost a little more a year after their separation, Kendall Jenner was very happy to see him again. As a reminder, the couple decided to separate at the end of 2022.

After a beautiful story of two years. Despite their breakup, Kendall Jenner and her ex-husband are not at war, quite the contrary. Even though they were not sitting next to each other, they still sat polite, towards each other,

Hailey and Justin Bieber with Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (February 11, 2024) 🎥 By: @jeskagrecco pic.twitter.com/7VYgI3LX9g – Hailey Bieber CR Update (@HaileyBieberCR) 12 February 2024

The polite reunion between Kendall Jenner and her ex

A source close to Kendall Jenner and her ex have maintained a good relationship understanding despite breakup, , They loved and respected each other. But he decided to focus on his two careers.

before adding it “Both of them have very busy schedules at the moment. So he decided to make it a priority. They have a lot of love and respect for each other. And wish only the best. ,

That’s why they didn’t do it Ignored in the evening, Beautiful Kendall Jenner dressed very simply for this big event. Actually, he was wearing a white T-shirt. and a very simple makeup,

Also a pair of earrings and black sunglasses which she had placed on her hair. During the evening, she laid her head on Will Makris’s shoulder. For his part, the player wore a black cap and a red and beige striped shirt,

Know that other former Kendall Jenner’s there also, In fact, Bad Bunny also attended Super Bowl LVIII.