Kendall Jenner spotted in New York City without pants and dose of cool luxury

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner loves to be seen in the latest fashion. Supermodels are constantly keeping up with new fashion trends, and her latest looks are no exception. Although she’s only been back in the US for a few days after her trip to Paris Fashion Week, the model has already been spotted in two looks we want to adopt into our wardrobe as soon as possible.

Kendall Jenner without pants and in quiet luxury

Last week Kendall Jenner was spotted in a no-pants look, wearing a sleek, oversized navy blue blazer over a white blouse. She teamed the look with plain black loafers from The Row, black sunglasses, silver earrings and a black leather bag. It seems that Kendall is increasingly opting for cool materials with no logos and basic colors. Which means she fully participates in the ‘quiet luxury’ trend.

megaGetty Images

On Friday, Kendall visited The Brant Foundation Art Study Center in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood, then continued her cool luxury style in a short-sleeved blue shirt from Dutch brand FlorFlor, dark jeans, loafers, and sunglasses. He completed the look with a Birkin, gold watch, and a Yankees cap. Last week, Kendall was also spotted several times in distinctive “cool luxury” outfits, twice of which she looked totally Bottega Veneta.