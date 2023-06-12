Kendall Jenner trades in an LBD for this Rick Owens white dress

was one of Kendall Jenner’s first wearers head to toe The trend of this summer wearing white clothes. For the launch of the Fwrd pop-up in LA on Friday night, she once again opted for a monochromatic look. A model poses in a pearl one-shoulder top and skirt by Rick Owens, designed as a single piece, outside the Melrose Avenue boutique. It’s reminiscent of her appearance in the brand’s Drksdw dress last year. and his stuff? Jenner carried The Row’s Half Moon bag over her shoulder. Her choice of Yeezy Season 6 PVC sandals made her dark pedicure stand out.

Kendall Jenner as Creative Director

Jenner is currently the creative director of Fwrd, a California-based e-commerce website whose first brick-and-mortar retail space features an array of hand-picked designs by the Kardashian star. “I think it’s exciting right now for people to take their own style and aesthetics into their own hands and mix fashion the way they want to,” she told Vogue when her role was first announced in 2021. Went. “At the moment I’m far from completely combining my favorite designs with a pair of sneakers. Also, I hope this is an opportunity to give a platform to more budding creatives in some small way. do things that are not just mine high fashionThe outfits inspire, but also my everyday choice.”

Inspiring Off-Duty Looks

And while there’s no denying the allure of Jenner’s bold, eye-catching fashion moment — check out her recent appearance at Cannes in a daring design by David Koma — it’s her off-duty looks that fashion editors are most likely to copy. There is a possibility. Take her recent ensemble at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in an Emmy Paris, Tropic or Sea bikini dress and The Row leather flip flops — her beach essentials in Bottega Veneta’s Arco Basket Bag. Or the “anti-Coachella” look she put together for going to Indio earlier this year. After all, accessible minimalism is more likely to be chosen than a wreath of flowers in the hair.

This article was originally published by Vogue UK.