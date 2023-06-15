Kendall Jenner wears a sheer top

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey prove they’re the new Three Musketeers during girls’ night out. Last night, she was spotted in some stunning outfits during a stylish night out in Santa Monica.

The trio was spotted having dinner at popular hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Jenner arrived in a dark gray monochromatic ensemble that consisted of a completely sheer (!) bodycon top with asymmetrical sleeves tucked into a matching leather pencil skirt. She completed the look with black pointed-toe leather shoes, which matched her large black crocodile-embossed clutch. Other accessories included a brown belt around her waist and silver stud earrings.

Bieber also chose a dressy outfit. The Road founder wore a light gray ruffled set that featured a one-shoulder crop top and a teeny miniskirt with contrasting draped bow details. She wore the outfit under a black oversized collared leather jacket and paired it with a black bag and black heels. Lori Harvey, in turn, appeared in a black dress with cutouts around the chest. She completed the look with black heels, black purse and bracelets. You see the looks here.