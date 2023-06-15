Kendall Jenner wears a sheer top

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey prove they’re the new Three Musketeers during girls’ night out. Last night, she was spotted in some stunning outfits during a stylish night out in Santa Monica.
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey
The trio was spotted having dinner at popular hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Jenner arrived in a dark gray monochromatic ensemble that consisted of a completely sheer (!) bodycon top with asymmetrical sleeves tucked into a matching leather pencil skirt. She completed the look with black pointed-toe leather shoes, which matched her large black crocodile-embossed clutch. Other accessories included a brown belt around her waist and silver stud earrings.
Bieber also chose a dressy outfit. The Road founder wore a light gray ruffled set that featured a one-shoulder crop top and a teeny miniskirt with contrasting draped bow details. She wore the outfit under a black oversized collared leather jacket and paired it with a black bag and black heels. Lori Harvey, in turn, appeared in a black dress with cutouts around the chest. She completed the look with black heels, black purse and bracelets. You see the looks here.
(translated to tag) Hailey Bieber (T) Kendall Jenner (T) Lori Harvey (T) Top