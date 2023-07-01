Kendall Jenner wears no pants and only a blazer in NYC

Kendall Jenner Another pantless look surfaced in sultry New York City weather leading up to the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Kendall Jenner on the street without pants

The model was photographed walking around NYC on Thursday wearing nothing but an oversize black blazer, a white full-length button-up, and a New York Yankees baseball cap. Her black hair was styled down and straight. She also paired her look with black loafers (see pictures at the bottom of this article).

Although summer is a more logical time to leave your pants at home, Gaya Kendall Jenner It went viral in November for wearing only transparent tights and a sweater. Kendall Jenner A rare candid interview prompted earlier this month WSJ Magazine About how she doesn’t really feel like a Kardashian. “Since I was very young, I felt isolated in my family,” she said. “I was born into this life, but I did not choose this life.”

Of Kardashian’s many reality TV projects, Kendall said, “I’m definitely not made for it. I’m not good at it. I do it and I learned how to do it.”

She said she sees herself reflected most in her parent, Caitlyn Jenner. She added, “I clearly understand that I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters.” “It is very strange to me… because I am like my father in many ways. In my opinion, I am a Jenner.

She added, “I’m not going to sit here and say ‘poor’ (about meditation), but I think it’s pretty intense.” “People in general are cruel towards my family. They take everything and spoil it.’

see below no pantsView from Kendall:

megaGetty Images