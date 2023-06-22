Kendall Jenner wears sexy animal print on date with Bad Bunny

Looking for inspiration for your next date? Then you have to keep up with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. The supermodel made a very daring impression yesterday for her date with the Puerto Rican rapper. And Bad Bunny himself? He was seen in matching look.

Also read: Kendall Jenner Has Golden Blonde Hair Now — And It Looks Like It.

Kendall Jenner goes for sexy prints

The two lovebirds were spotted visiting a sushi restaurant in Hollywood yesterday with friends. Kendall wore a white T-shirt and teamed it with a pair of very bold snake print high waist flared jeans. She completed her outfit with a black belt, shoulder bag and square-toed leather boots.

Bad Bunny, better known as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also wore a white T-shirt, but went for a slightly less daring bottom. He opted for off-white trousers with a light gray print. To add some color to her look, she added a camouflage print cap, which she wore backwards. Also gold chain and watch. You can check out her (sexy) outfit below: