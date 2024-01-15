Kendall Jenner will be in a relationship again and you know her heart

International model may have found love again Two months after breakup with singer Bad Bunny In the arms of someone who was not such a stranger to the young woman.

Last December, the public learned that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were going their separate ways after nearly eight months of dating. The young woman’s heart will start beating again, or it may have actually stopped beating… for her former lover.

After a few weeks of speculation, Kendall Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker have reportedly reunited, and if they are even more alike.

In the same box at the Super Bowl

The rumors began to spread when Devin was spotted in the same box as Kardashian during the 58th Super Bowl on February 11.

Although he wasn’t sitting with Kendall, a photo posted in the carousel of the daughter of Kylie Rubin, CEO of sports merchandise company Fanatics, shows that Devin was around to watch the game.



The following week, Devin appeared in the sequel stories Kendall’s famous sister Kylie’s Instagram support of clothing company Khy by publicly wearing the brand.



History of the Jenner-Booker relationship

Kendall and Devin began dating in June 2020, even though they had many friends in common. They kept their relationship a secret until its first anniversary in June 2021, while expressing their love on social media.

They moved on two years later, in 2022, upon returning from Italy, where they celebrated the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The return journey was difficult because at that time they would have realized that their lifestyle was very different.

On the other hand, their breakup was short-lived, as in July of the same year, the lovebirds patched things up. Four months later, in November, the story seemed to be over for good.

In 2023, the singer was in a long courtship with Bad Bunny, leading people to believe that Devin Booker was forgotten forever.

Without making it official, Kendall and Devin are reportedly back together.

Their love story looks like a slow-paced romance like the current series, One Day.

to be continued!

