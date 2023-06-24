Kendall Jenner would like to raise her kids outside of Los Angeles when they grow up

Kendall Jenner added frequently bad bunny – They are often seen together in date-like situations and it is said that he even dedicated a song to her. However, neither of them have reportedly commented publicly yet RelationshipBut Kendall’s Already Looking One Step Ahead — She Already Knows Where She’s Headed Children wants to educate.

in an interview with WSJ. magazine which was published earlier this week, Kendall shared: ‘I am Excited for that time in my life, All I know is that it is not now. And That time will be out in his life los angeles Happens and exclusively outside the prying eyes of paparazzi and spotlights.

Kendall grew up with her own sister Kylie Jenner on camera keeping up with the KardashiansBut it’s a far cry from what she wants for her children. “I’m definitely not made for this. I’m not good at it. I’m doing it, and I’ve learned how to do it.’

Kendall also revealed that she adores her sister Kim Kardashian Made up for it, and even went to some of the locations to be photographed. “It took me about 20 years to become like, well, I guess I’m used to it now and it’s okay, I get it. I consider myself one of the happiest people on this planet because I can live the way I live, but I think it is more of a challenge than it is for me.’

Kendall does everything possible for her personal life

when asked about bad bunny he just replied with aNo comment, That’s because they like their private life in private And she wanted to say something else about it.

“I try to find a balance between keeping things private and cherished and not letting happiness interfere with my happiness unfortunate frustration And Tension To anyone who wants to join. I try my best to keep things as private as possible because that’s the healthiest way to deal with relationships anyway.’

Coincidentally, Bad Bunny thinks exactly the same way. in an interview with Rolling stonewhich came out on the same day as Kendall’s interview, she shared, “I know something is going to come out. I know people are going to say something. People know everything about me, so what about security? What’s left for? My private life, my private life. Ultimately my confidentiality I have the only thing.’

So it doesn’t seem like the two will confirm or deny their alleged relationship anytime soon.