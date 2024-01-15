Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila arrives in Paris

Big tequila lover, Kendall Jenner Launching its own brand in 2021 818, It is handmade in Jalisco, Mexico. Sold out so far across the Atlantic, it will arrive in Paris this February. Just in time for Fashion Week, fans of the style can now order itBristol Hotel and restaurants gigi, Vecchio, malro And Mama Mia,

A tequila produced in Mexico by Californian model

Kendall Jenner’s Tequila 818Nick Wisner

Named in honor of the American model’s postal code in Calabasas, California, the wine is available in three categories: white (with vanilla and fruity notes), Reposado (with toasted caramel notes), Añejo (with herb and orange notes) and Eight Reserve (with cinnamon notes). The only constant is that each of these three beverages is made from hand-harvested Weber blue agave. When asked about the arrival of his tequila on French soil, Top explained: “I am very pleased that the 818 is officially arriving in Paris. A city so beautiful and which I love very much. I can’t wait to be able to order it wherever I am in the capital.”

