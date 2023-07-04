Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott are each fit for a Rolling Loud celebration in their own way ★★★★☆



travis scott at rolling loud 2023, Sculpture Lotte Schrender

Learned in Rotterdam at the end of the first Dutch edition of the hip-hop festival Rolling Loud: If you jump rhythmically with thousands of people, an asphalt parking lot can sway like a rubber floor.

It occurs during the closing performance of Texan rapper Travis Scott, who sets fire to the arena next to Ahoy, in front of the large Snips Stage. It’s spinning. Thousands bark along with the song. There are some holes in the crowd, which close as soon as the throbbing subsides.

balls of fire. Smoke geysers. Sweat The bass is too loud to make you shiver. Destruction, mental asylum.

Rolling Loud has been present in the US and other countries since 2015, but this is the first edition in the Netherlands as the successor to the Woo Haha festival! (2014-2022). The name change coincided with a move: from the Beekse Bergen recreation area near Hilvarenbeek to the Ahoy (surrounding outdoor area) in Rotterdam.

It’s nice to be able to present two dreamy headliners with such a change. These are: Kendrick Lamar on Fridays, Travis Scott on Saturdays. It’s nice to see how different they are, two highlights of the first Dutch Rolling Loud version.



Kendrick Lamar on Rolling Loud. Sculpture Lotte Schrender

Kendrick Lamar (36) is an intelligent poet, socially engaged storyteller from Los Angeles, who takes the stage in Rotterdam at the announced time and, as always, completely focused on his lecture. FlowEvery word was cut with sharpness and delivered impeccably.

It’s a lot of fun on the Snipes stage with him, not with him. Bars are choppy in the meantime bangers If crazy Town, Raja Kunta And dna, but he always draws attention to himself by his wrap, black horn-rimmed glasses on his nose, left hand almost constantly in his black bomber jacket pocket. No grand gesture, but authority through mastery of his craft.

travis scott



How different is Houston’s controversial boy Travis Scott (32)? dirty South, They take more than half an hour to arrive and leave again after 55 minutes out of the declared 75 minutes. As a rapper and vocal artist, he is less talented than Lamar, but he puts a lot of energy into fighting for reparations. Scott dances the hornbeep from one long, thin leg to the other, his torso swaying and swaying to the beat, while autotune distorts his voice.

like a typical southern slang crunk isn’t representative, but you can hear it comes from that environment: wobbly drum computers and roaring screams, hip-hop as fiery party music, Gatti Or Seiko FashionLive is much heavier than the studio versions.

Kendrick Lamar once took a backing band to the Lowlands, but on Rolling Loud he does it alone, just like Scott, with both pretty Scene, There is a DJ serving role at the side of the stage. Lamar presents carefully selected works from his solo albums. The setlist is completely different from last year’s Amsterdam Ziggo Dome in October. Rather, Scott delivers a mad potpourri of hits, including other people’s hits to which he has made a vocal guest contribution.

They come from different corners of America and hip-hop, but the four stars above this review deserve them both: Lamar for the range of his work and mastery of his craft, Scott for his energy and lustful stage presence, Perfect Rolling Loud festival.

They each embrace the audience in their own way. Scott was handed over during lost forever microphone to a fan, who sings the song devotionally and receives Scott’s T-shirt and sneakers as a prize. lamar takes during bitch, don’t kill my vibe holding an LP (a copy of his masterpiece) to pimp a butterfly), signs it with a felt-tip pen while rapping and returns it with a friendly nod.

Such a classic signature moment with King Kendrick, it was so beautiful.

