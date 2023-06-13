Kendrick Lamar delivers his powerful words onstage at Les Ardentes

Lamar grew up in the Compton, LA neighborhood, where until a decade ago bullets were easier to find than toys, and youths soon joined inToday the neighborhood has been upgraded, but Lamar still has enough memories of the old condition to make an album about it.

Lamar, born as kendrick lamar duckworth, In 2003, K-Dot released his first mixtape (‘Youngest Head N***a in Charge’), which quickly catapulted him into the limelight and signed him to a contract with Top.Dawg Entertainment. Two years later he released ‘Training Day’. He then collaborated with Lil Wayne and released the mixtape ‘C4’ in 2009. He then changed his name to the name we all know him by now: Kendrick Lamar. In 2011, his album ‘Section.80’ went huge straight up Hip-hop releases on iTunes.

Through chart success Lamar along with other musicians such as Dr. Dre, Game, Tech N9NE, and Drake, who immediately expressed interest in working with him. In 2012, he released ‘Good Kid, MAAD City’, which is mostly about his childhood in Compton. His album ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was released in 2015. Many critics praised him for his Current and difficult lessons. The album was also named album of the year by various music magazines such as Rolling Stone, Billboard and Pitchfork. ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Rap Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.