Kendrick Lamar delivers his powerful words onstage at Les Ardentes

Lamar, born as kendrick lamar duckworth, In 2003, K-Dot released his first mixtape (‘Youngest Head N***a in Charge’), which quickly catapulted him into the limelight and signed him to a contract with Top.Dawg Entertainment. Two years later he released ‘Training Day’. He then collaborated with Lil Wayne and released the mixtape ‘C4’ in 2009. He then changed his name to the name we all know him by now: Kendrick Lamar. In 2011, his album ‘Section.80’ went huge straight up Hip-hop releases on iTunes.
Through chart success Lamar along with other musicians such as Dr. Dre, Game, Tech N9NE, and Drake, who immediately expressed interest in working with him. In 2012, he released ‘Good Kid, MAAD City’, which is mostly about his childhood in Compton. His album ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was released in 2015. Many critics praised him for his Current and difficult lessons. The album was also named album of the year by various music magazines such as Rolling Stone, Billboard and Pitchfork. ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Rap Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.
Pulitzer Prize
Lamar received this famous literary award for his Poetic and deep song. By writing these songs, he miraculously manages to capture his feelings and fight against racism, police brutality, poverty, slavery and crime.
‘Damn’ also has an account feelings Lamar felt after his global success. It was not easy for her to settle in the world of show business after the release of ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’.
sharp and poetic lyrics
On his latest album ‘Mr. Moral & The Big Steppers’ (2022) he pulls it off repentant and is extremely critical of himself as a failed husband and father. He manages to perfectly wrap his sometimes sharp, sometimes poetic lyrics in melodic raps. Like Kanye West, he tries Different Thinking Think of it mixed with hip-hop, for example, jazz or electropop.
The result is hip-hop that speaks to the body, heart, and mind. His first three albums are considered to be ‘Good Kid, MAAD City’, ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ and ‘DAMN’ absolute classics with style.
You can catch Kendrick Lamar on stage at Les Ardentes on July 6th.
